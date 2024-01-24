“Deadpool 3” is set to wrap filming on Wednesday, according to an update shared by star Ryan Reynolds.

“The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears,” the actor posted on X. “A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often.”

Reynolds returns to star as the titular assassin who can regenerate tissue, with Hugh Jackman returning to play Wolverine in the film. Jackman last played the character in 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Logan,” meant to be the farewell to the clawed superhero.

The sequel brings Deadpool firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While not much is known about the plot, Monica Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Brianna Hildebrand are returning to the franchise and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, a character she played in two movies in the early 2000’s. Emma Corrin is rumored to be playing the villain and Matthew Macfadyen is also on board in an undisclosed role.

In addition to directing, Levy co-wrote the film’s script alongside with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Levy are also producing alongside Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige.

Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman confirmed during a town hall with employees in November that production on “Deadpool 3” resumed after being paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

During filming, set leaks prompted Reynolds to ask websites and fans on social media to stop posting photos online.

“The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen,” the actor said at the time. “Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the “good problems” bucket. I love making this movie.”

The film, which will be Marvel Studios’ only movie opening in 2024, is slated for release on July 26.

Drew Taylor contributed to this report