Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool stole Rob McElhenney’s thunder after the Disney and FX series “Welcome to Wrexham” won five Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.

“Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honor. There’s so many people to thank. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 16 years. So I’ve got a lot to say. I’d like to start by thanking,” McElhenney says before being cut off by the Marvel anti-hero donning a suit and holding a broken Emmy.

“Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy so he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am bith, b—-es,” Reynolds says. “I’d also like to thank the Academy for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange Mr. Lively promises to not f–k up my next movie.”

The docuseries, which highlights the Wrexham AFC’s transition under McElhenney and Reynolds’ ownership, won Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera), Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program.

Reynolds’ Deadpool also issued a warning to the Oscars: “You’re on notice motherf—ers.”

“Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year,” he adds. “The amount of work on Hugh [Jackman] and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nod.”

“Deadpool 3” is currently set to be Marvel’s sole movie release in 2024, and will hit theaters on July 6.

In addition to the video, Reynolds issued a more serious post on X celebrating the series’ wins.

“Thank you to the town of Wrexham and @Wrexham_AFC for allowing us to witness your story and tell it. This has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he wrote. “Thank you #EmmyAwards for the honour and thank you @FXNetworks @hulu @DisneyPlus. Particularly the masterful work of @RMcElhenney and @grd212.”

The first two seasons of “Welcome to Wrexham” are available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+. The series has also been renewed for Season 3 order, which will premiere in spring 2024.