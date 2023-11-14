‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Scores Season 3 Renewal

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s docuseries will return in spring of 2024

"Welcome to Wrexham" Season 2
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 2 (Photo Credit: FX)

“Welcome to Wrexham,” FX’s Emmy-nominated docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s football team, has received a Season 3 order. The new installment of the series will premiere in spring of 2024.

This announcement comes ahead of the series’ Season 2 finale, which airs on the network Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET before going to Hulu Wednesday. Following this finale, all episodes to date will be available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu. It’s also available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

“The wild global success of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said in a press release. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

Read Next
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Support Children in Israel and Gaza

The series first premiered in August of 2022 and chronicles the unexpected dream of two fast friends: owning a collapsing football club. The series chronicles the “Deadpool” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars as they try to restore Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest and most storied football teams in history, to its former glory.

Much of Season 1 juggled between showing the huge financial toll the club required and the skepticism of locals wary of having two Hollywood stars messing with their beloved team. As for Season 2, it largely revolves around the club’s potential path to promotion. In the English football system, teams can move between different leagues in a hierarchical system based on their performance. Clubs in higher level tiers are typically better funded as they bring in more fans and spectators.

Season 1 of the docuseries is currently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

ryan-reynolds-welcome-to-wrexham
Read Next
Ryan Reynolds Wants the Sweaty Jerseys of His Champion Wrexham Soccer Players (Video)

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.