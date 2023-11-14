“Welcome to Wrexham,” FX’s Emmy-nominated docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s football team, has received a Season 3 order. The new installment of the series will premiere in spring of 2024.

This announcement comes ahead of the series’ Season 2 finale, which airs on the network Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET before going to Hulu Wednesday. Following this finale, all episodes to date will be available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu. It’s also available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

“The wild global success of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said in a press release. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

The series first premiered in August of 2022 and chronicles the unexpected dream of two fast friends: owning a collapsing football club. The series chronicles the “Deadpool” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars as they try to restore Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest and most storied football teams in history, to its former glory.

Much of Season 1 juggled between showing the huge financial toll the club required and the skepticism of locals wary of having two Hollywood stars messing with their beloved team. As for Season 2, it largely revolves around the club’s potential path to promotion. In the English football system, teams can move between different leagues in a hierarchical system based on their performance. Clubs in higher level tiers are typically better funded as they bring in more fans and spectators.

Season 1 of the docuseries is currently nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.