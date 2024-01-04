Patrick Stewart’s Professor X may have been quickly — and brutally — killed off in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” but that doesn’t mean we won’t see him again in the MCU. In fact, the actor has hinted at it once more, explicitly saying that a potential Professor X appearance in “Deadpool 3” has been discussed with Hugh Jackman.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast this week, Stewart joked that, despite the number of times this particular character has been killed on-screen, he has “every confidence that he’s still around.”

At that, Horowitz noted that he personally has every confidence that Hugh Jackman, who of course starred as Wolverine alongside Stewart, probably called him up pretty quickly when it was decided that Wolverine would be in “Deadpool 3.” The host added that he even suspects a Professor X appearance alongside the merc with a mouth and Wolverine.

“It has come up,” Stewart confirmed with a smile. “There’s been a process. But, you know, the last two, three years have been so difficult with both the labor problems and the health problems, and COVID, you know.”

Stewart didn’t give any details on what that appearance might look like, or even if it officially worked out.

Of course, given Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight five years ago, Professor X popping up in “Deadpool 3” would mark his second appearance in the MCU. It remains unclear what universe the threequel will take place in though.

“Deadpool 3” is currently set to be Marvel’s sole movie release in 2024, and will hit theaters on July 6.

You can watch Stewart’s full appearance on “Happy, Sad, Confused” in the video above.