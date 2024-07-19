Final ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Reveals Massive Cameo | Video

We’re just one week out from “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and the final trailer has just confirmed one massive cameo fans were hoping for: X-23.

Yes, Logan’s daughter Laura, played in “Logan” by Dafne Keen, will be part of the threequel. She’s full grown now of course, and once again encouraging her father to be a hero.

You can watch the final trailer below.

The new footage boasts a surprisingly more serious tone from Wade Wilson, as he flat out begs Wolverine to help him save his world. He reveals that, in his world, Wolverine was the X-Man, widely loved and respected.

Apparently, that wasn’t the case in this Logan’s world. In this Logan’s world, “he ain’t s—.” At one point, he even tells that someone “You got the wrong guy” — but that someone isn’t necessarily Deadpool.

“You were always the wrong guy,” Laura says back. “Until you weren’t.”

X-23 isn’t the only cameo revealed in this trailer though. You’ll notice that, just shy of the one-minute mark, Toad also makes an appearance, riding up on Wolverine in the desert and flailing his tongue. We also get a full body shot of Lady Deadpool.

The footage also hints at something we personally hoped for: a nod to Deadpool’s love of Spider-Man, as established in the comics. In the final moments of the trailer, Wade is seen irritating Logan by pretending to shoot webs complete with making his own sound effects.

Could this mean the duo has a run-in with Spidey? We can only hope.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on Friday, July 26.