Deion Sanders thinks his new Tubi talk series “We Got Time Today” provides him with an audience from which he can “recruit” fans — and perhaps potential football prospects.

“It puts me in front of another whole audience to not only inform and enlighten and encourage and motivate, but to recruit, really go out to recruit,” Sanders, who also serves as the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes at the University of Colorado, told TheWrap. “I really can’t, because coaches hate … If I go visit this guy down the street and they go to the school around the corner, now they hating on me. But now I have this platform, so I can get your mama, your grandma, your grandfather, you know, Rocsi [Diaz’s] people. I can get everybody.”

“But I’m just sitting up there talking, just being authentic,” he continued. “So it’s another mechanism that you’ve given me to be able to reach people, and that’s what the goal is.”

Sanders and veteran TV and radio personality Diaz (“Entertainment Tonight”) are the hosts of Tubi’s new original weekly show “We Got Time Today,” a talk series where the pair will discuss the latest in pop culture and sports, as well conduct intimate interview with entertainment notables.

“We speak to the culture. I mean, just the name of the show alone, ‘We Got Time Today,’” Diaz explained to TheWrap, noting that their on-screen chemistry mirrors that of “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.” “Deion and I are bringing together demographics and audiences that grew up with us, that know us and that speak the same language as us as well … So this is something for us now that we get to address issues and topics that that are in everyday households.”

Behind the scenes is Hollywood mega-producer Jesse Collins, who executive produces the show alongside Sanders. Collins’ career spans over a decade, during which he’s produced programs such as “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” several BET ceremonies, the Grammys, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and even became the first Black person to EP the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021 (which earned him his first Emmy).

“Jesse Collins is the man when it comes to production and doing big television shows,” Diaz said. “Jesse used to work at BET with me when I was on ‘106 & Park’ … I wouldn’t have got a phone call, or Jesse wouldn’t even have said my name to Deion if he didn’t already know, like, ‘Oh, Rocsi could possibly hang.’ I had to audition. Let’s be very clear, I had to audition.”

For Sanders, this isn’t his first rodeo in broadcast. After his 14-season tenure in the NFL, the Hall of Famer became a sports analyst on CBS’ “The NFL Today” pregame show from 2001-05 and has participated as a host for several NFL Network and ESPN shows for more than a decade. He says “We Got Time Today” gives him the opportunity to live out his broadcasting passions.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted, this is something that I always saw myself in and this is something that I would have done had I not put my kids first at a certain time in my life,” Sanders shared. “I was [previously] interviewed and accepted a position, and I was going to have to move to New York and then relocate to do it, and I really didn’t want to do that. In some form of fashion, God stripped it away at the last minute and I didn’t have to do it, which ended up being a blessing, because [I was a] full-time father at the time and wanted to raise my kids properly. But this is something I always wanted to do now, to have a second shot at it, and to have a host like Rocsi doing her thing … It’s a blessing.”

“We Got Time Today” debuts Tuesday on Tubi.