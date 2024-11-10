The 7 Best Movies to Watch Free on Tubi in November 2024

If you’re looking for a new movie you can stream for free, Tubi is always a go-to. The ad-supported streamer has a robust, ever-changing library of favorites, and this month is no different. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good movie to distract you from current events or a crowd-pleasing favorite you can watch with the whole family for the holidays, here’s a curated selection of the best new movies on Tubi in November 2024.

(20th Century) “Mrs. Doubtfire” From “Harry Potter” to “Home Alone,” Christopher Columbus is one of our great family filmmakers, and any ’90s kid will tell you “Mrs. Doubtfire” easily ranks among his best. The late, great Robin Williams stars as Daniel, a divorced dad who wants more access to his kids and concocts a scheme to disguise himself as a kindly, elderly British woman, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and get hired as their nanny. It is, in retrospect, an absolutely bonkers concept for a film, but it makes for some comedy magic thanks to Williams’ unparalleled comedic skills, and it never ceases to tug on the heartstrings thanks to Columbus’ command of his genre.

“13 Going on 30” (Sony Pictures) “13 Going On 30” If a feel-good movie is what you need, the sweet, swoon-worthy 2004 body-swap comedy “13 Going on 30” always delivers. Jennifer Garner stars as Jenna Rink, a 1980s junior high girl desperate to be popular who becomes “thirty and flirty and thriving” overnight, waking up as a fabulous 30-year-old in her seemingly glammed-out life as a fashion editor in 2004. Garner is totally enchanting as the naive, pure-spirited Rink, and impeccably matched by Mark Ruffalo, who has perhaps never been more charismatic.

“Knives Out” is one of Lionsgate’s last big successes. (Lionsgate) Knives Out Just in time for the Thanksgiving season, Rian Johnson’s endlessly delightful, family squabble-filled murder-mystery “Knives Out” is now streaming on Tubi. The 2019 film introduced audiences to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the flamboyantly brilliant and hilarious Deep South investigator, who gets pulled into the drama of an elite old money family after the elder patriarch dies under suspicious circumstances. “Knives Out” has more wit per minute than most movies scrounge up in their whole script, and a cast that just doesn’t quit, including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis and LaKeith Stanfield. The only downside? Tubi doesn’t have the sequel, “Glass Onion” — that one’s a Netflix exclusive. Read Next

Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde” (Credit: MGM) Legally Blonde Another fail-proof movie when you need a mood boost, “Legally Blonde” introduced audiences to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Elle Woods — the determined blonde who rebounds from her breakup by getting into Harvard. What, like it’s hard? Poppy and fun, with a satisfying trial storyline for Witherspoon’s unlikely lawyer-to-be, “Legally Blonde” has pulled off one of the hardest tricks of all: being a fearlessly entertaining early 2000s girl power anthem that hasn’t gone stale with age. Tubi also has the sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde.”

“Burlesque” (ScreenGems) Burlesque Get your ass up, folks, the ever-underrated, never not delightful “Burlesque” is bringing the booty-shaking good times to Tubi this month. Starring a true blue pair of divas in Christina Aguilera and Cher, the 2010 musical turned the early-aughts obsession with burlesque theater into a powerhouse pop showcase replete with big, flashy song and dance numbers and plenty of vocal flexing for the generationally talented Aguilera — and an exceptionally deployed Stanley Tucci. The romance storyline isn’t as successful, but really, that’s not why any of us showed up here.

“Silver Linings Playbook” (United International Pictures) Silver Linings Playbook Often thought of as a drama (and no surprise after the big awards push it received), “Silver Linings Playbook” is really, to its bones, a rom-com. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are magnetic as two quirky characters struggling with their mental health, who find an unlikely partner — in life and on the dance floor — in each other. Cooper stars as Pat, who moves to back in with his parents after his life falls apart and meets Tiffany (Lawrence), who agrees to help him get back together with his wife if he enters a dance competition with her. Sweet and a bit offbeat, “Silver Linings Playbook” also earned eight nominations at the 85th Academy Awards, with Lawrence taking home the Best Actress gold.