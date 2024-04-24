Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Judy Greer joined forces on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their movie “13 Going on 30.”

In the short clip, posted jointly to the actors’ personal accounts, Ruffalo enthused that he gets a lot of Incredible Hulk fans approaching him on the street — but “way more,” even, approach him for “13 Going on 30.”

“There’s two kinds of people in the world,” Ruffalo said. “There’s Hulk people, and there’s ’13 Going on 30′ people.”

Watch the reunion below.

Ruffalo starred in the 2004 feature as Matt Flamhaff, the grown-up love interest to Garner’s Jenna Rink, who after a 13th birthday wish comes true wakes up 17 years in the future at age 30. Greer plays Lucy Wyman, Jenna’s publishing coworker and friend.

The trio shared an edited clip from a Zoom call — in a post captioned “We are three Boomers braving Zoom because we want to thank you” — in which they looked back on what the world was like 20 years ago.

Garner at one point considered how cellphone technology has changed in the last two decades and Greer added how “everyone got their news from the same place.”

“A newspaper!” Ruffalo yelled.

Another difference: “When I get a zit now, I get really excited, because I’m like, ‘I feel so young,’” Greer said.

Elsewhere in the clip, Ruffalo recalled when “a woman came up to me the other day and told me that her and her friends do ’13 Going on 30′ cosplay.”

“I met a little baby named Jenna yesterday after the movie,” Garner told the pair.

Later in the video, Greer expressed surprise that Brie Larson, Ruffalo’s Marvel costar, was in “13 Going on 30.” Garner confirmed Larson was a Six Chick.

The three closed things out by performing a snippet of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance as the song played in the background. Garner and Ruffalo famously performed the dance at the movie’s conclusion.

Watch the heartwarming video featuring Ruffalo, Garner and Greer in the Instagram embed above.