Democrats’ ‘Virtue Signaling’ Is to Blame for Election Failure, CNN Political Strategist Says | Video

Why did the Democrats lose the 2024 presidential election? Former Fox News and CNBC contributor Julie Roginsky told CNN Thursday that the fault isn’t with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, but with the Democratic Party’s messaging, which she said lacks “common sense.”

Appearing on CNN, Roginsky said, “I’m going to speak some hard truths to my friends in the Democratic Party. This is not Joe Biden’s fault. It’s not Kamala Harris’ fault. It’s not Barack Obama’s fault. It’s the fault of the Democratic Party and not knowing how to communicate effectively to voters.”

She continued, “We are not the party of common sense … We don’t know how to speak to voters. When we address Latino voters as Latinx, for instance,” she said — referring to the “highly unpopular” gender-neutral term — “because that’s the politically correct thing to do, it makes them think that we don’t even live in the same planet as they do.”

She also said that Democrats were wrong to insist on calling people by their preferred pronouns. “When we put pronouns after names and say she/her, as opposed to saying, ‘You know what, if I call you by the wrong pronoun, call me out. I’m sorry. I won’t do it again.’ But stop with the virtue signaling and just speak to people like they’re normal,” Roginsky said.

The analyst added that trying to appeal to different focus groups based on polling is “not how normal people think. It’s not common sense. We need to start being the party of common sense.”

She went on to slam interviewers “who spend your time at the White House trying to have viral moments with Steve Doocy of Fox News, which nobody in the real world in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, or in Saginaw County, Michigan, knows or cares about … They try to have these weird viral moments constantly.”

