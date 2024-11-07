Adam McKay Blasts Democrats After Election Results: ‘It’s Time for a Real Opposition Party’

“Vice” director Adam McKay came out swinging against the Democratic Party Tuesday night as election results began to pile in. In a message shared on social media, he blamed Kamala Harris’ loss in part on “embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza” and later added, “It’s time for a real opposition party.”

McKay sent several messages out on X, formerly Twitter, as the night rolled on. In one he wrote, “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”

“Anyone with half a brain?” McKay continued. “But I thought liberals’ whole thing is being smart? It’s not? They actually just blindly cheer the parade of rickety optics wrapped up in New York Times fonts that is the modern Dem Party?”

In a third message he wrote, “Well at least it’s time for the dusty hacks & careerists to spread their feathers wide post election and blame Russia and third party candidates. That should fix things.”

It wasn’t a strategic error.

Dems did what big money wanted.

And big money wants one big Repub Party. https://t.co/gQk97fg2pL — Adam McKay (@ZombiePanther2) November 6, 2024

McKay returned to the platform a few hours later in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “It wasn’t a strategic error. Dems did what big money wanted. And big money wants one big Repub Party,” he wrote alongside a chart that illustrated the impact of the party and Harris courting Republican and centrist voters.

Later in the morning he added, “The real way Trump wins is if we don’t abandon or take over the DNC. It’s time for a real opposition party” and “It is time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.”

McKay was an outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders during the latter’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020. He joined the Los Angeles branch of the Democratic Socialists of America in 2019.

Liz Cheney endorsed Harris for president in October and appeared at campaign events alongside her. This prompted outrage from Donald Trump, who called Cheney “a deranged person” and mused, “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there, with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it — you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”