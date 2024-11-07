Seth Meyers Says Watching Election Results Come in Was Like Christmas Eve if Santa ‘Took a Huge Dump in Your Fireplace’ | Video

Donald Trump is president whether people think he’s a good person or a bad person, Seth Meyers told his audience Wednesday night — “I’d even go so far as to say he’s a bad person. Now, in my defense, I’m only basing that on everything I’ve ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad,” he explained.

Meyers began the “Late Night” segment of his election episode by making it clear he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. He also regularly referred to himself by his last name, which is “a good sign that something in Meyers’ brain broke a little bit last night.”

Watching the election results come in “was like Christmas Eve,” he continued, “if you know, on Christmas morning, you’re either going to wake up to find that Santa left presents under the tree or just took a huge dump in your fireplace. If you’re lactose intolerant, don’t drink the milk, you know?”

“So I was watching results, and I knew I would be here a few hours later and talk about it, and I couldn’t help but think — and this is genuine — what a privilege,” Meyers noted. “What a privilege to be here with you, to be here with my colleagues, to not feel alone, what a privilege.”

“This is a joyful place to work, and we hope you can see the joy when you’re watching at home, we’re not going to let anything take that joy away, even if we’re talking about things that are not particularly joyful,” the NBC star added.

What makes his show work, he further noted, is the team’s ability to “find laughter, to find connection and to find joy, even when things are bleak.”

Meyers’ reassuring and relatively upbeat take on the results of the election was a stark contrast to that of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who said Wednesday that outspoken critics of Trump, such as Rob Reiner and Alec Baldwin, should leave the country.

“Unless you’re so embarrassed by your country, you’re going to fulfill your promise and leave. From Rob Reiner to Alec Baldwin … there’s a list of like 12 celebrities going to leave the country,” Kilmeade said. “And you might want to do that, because the country has spoken overwhelmingly.”

Still, other hosts like the women on “The View” and Charlamagne tha God are also choosing to stay optimistic in the face of uncertainty as Trump prepares to reclaim the White House.

You can watch the clip from Seth Meyers in the video, above.