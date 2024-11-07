Fox News Host Urges Trump Foes Like Alec Baldwin and Rob Reiner to Leave the USA

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade suggested that, following Donald Trump’s re-election, some of his more outspoken critics in Hollywood should leave the country.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of “Outnumbered,” Kilmeade named Alec Baldwin, who played Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” and Rob Reiner, saying the actor/director should “fulfill your promise and leave.”

After ticking all the different gains Trump made in Tuesday night’s historic election, he said, “Unless you’re so embarrassed by your country, you’re going to fulfill your promise and leave. From Rob Reiner to Alec Baldwin… there’s a list of like 12 celebrities going to leave the country. And you might want to do that, because the country has spoken overwhelmingly.”

Reiner, whose films include “Misery” and “A Few Good Men,” had previously said he would “set himself on fire” if Trump were elected. Several X users shared memes like this Animaniacs gif on Wednesday: “Gotta run to the grocery store real quick to get marshmallows for the Rob Reiner self-immolation. BRB.”

Per fact-checking site Snopes, Cher, another celebrity strongly opposed to Trump, didn’t say she would “blow her brains out” if he won the 2024 election (as some have suggested online), though she expressed a similar sentiment back in 2016 when he won the first time.

“So, they wanted to marginalize and say you didn’t get the popular vote. Well, he got the popular vote. You didn’t win all the battleground states – won all the battleground states. Then they come out and they say, OK, you don’t win. No minorities. No, you did, you made huge progress with minorities,” Kilmeade said as proof that “the country has spoken overwhelmingly” in favor of Trump.

“So every single step of the way, you wired the game. You won the Electoral College, you won the popular vote. You won gains in every single minority class,” he added.

Mediaite first reported this story.



