Denzel Washington Sparks Retirement Rumors: ‘There Are Very Few Films Left for Me to Make That I’m Interested In’

Denzel Washington has hinted at retirement following the release of “Gladiator II” this November. While speaking with Empire for the magazine’s special issue built around the film, Washington, now 69 years old, noted, “There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley.”

“We had a great go-round the first go-round [on ‘American Gangster’], and here we are,” he added, shouting out his 2007 collaboration with Scott. The director is “engaged” and “excited about life,” Washington said, showing a bit of excitement for himself about the idea of working into your golden years. “We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

His comments have led both media and social media users to speculate about when Washington may choose to leave acting behind. It’s a notable comment from an actor who’s largely avoided traditional blockbusters (unless you count his gritty “Equalizer” series) and hasn’t jumped on the bandwagon of starring in a big superhero movie.

Washington was also asked how the late director Tony Scott — with whom he worked on “Crimson Tide,” “Unstoppable” and “Man on Fire” — compared to his brother Ridley over the two films they’ve now done together. But the actor didn’t take the interviewer’s bait.

“I don’t compare directors,” Washington said. “You see the different personalities. I suppose they do [have similarities]. On the days when we’re shooting, I’m busy with what I’m doing. So I’m not comparing this one to that one, but obviously both are great filmmakers. They can’t miss.”

“Gladiator II” takes place 20 years after the original 2000 film and tells the story of Lucius, played by Paul Mescal. Mescal is joined by Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius.

Washington portrays Macrinus, described as a wealthy arms deal who has hopes of becoming emperor. Rome was indeed ruled by an emperor named Macrinus from 217-218, though the real-life man has been described as a lawyer who moved up through the equestrian class (the Roman cavalry) and worked under emperor Caracalla. Macrinus allegedly had a hand in Caracalla’s murder. Macrinus was born in Caesarea, Mauretania — now modern Algeria.

In July, Ridley Scott told Empire that the film is one of his most ambitious. “We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done,” he said. “Probably bigger than anything in ‘Napoleon.’”

“Gladiator II” is set to be released on Nov. 22.