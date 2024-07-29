Ridley Scott Says ‘Gladiator 2’ Features ‘The Biggest Action Sequence I’ve Ever Done’

Ridley Scott is promising the biggest action sequence he’s ever done in his upcoming film, “Gladiator II.” And fans won’t even have to wait long, as the director revealed that it all jumps off right when the sequel starts.

“We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done,” Scott told Empire in an interview out Monday. “Probably bigger than anything in ‘Napoleon.’”

While he didn’t give too many details about the scene itself, he did share that Lucius (Paul Mescal) will be taking on a rhinoceros in the highly anticipated movie — computerized, of course.

“Computerisation and AI — you have to embrace it,” Scott explained. “I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape.”

He continued: “I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head and snarl … A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun.”

“Gladiator II” is set more than two decades after the events of the first film, 2000’s “Gladiator.” It follows Mescal’s lead character on his own story of vengeance as a man sold into slavery who seeks glory in the gladiatorial arena having been inspired by the exploits of Russell Crowe’s Maximus as a child.

Joining Mescal are Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, reprising her role.

“Gladiator II” premieres Nov. 22 in theaters.