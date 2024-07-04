‘Despicable Me 4’ Kicks Off Box Office Run With $27 Million Opening Day

Illumination film on track to meet projections for a $110 million-plus opening

Despicable Me 4
"Despicable Me 4" is another highly anticipated animated release this summer (Illumination)

Universal/Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” is off and running at the box office, earning a robust $27 million on its opening day ahead of the Fourth of July.

With this start, the film is on course to meet box office projections of a $110-120 million 5-day opening weekend, slightly below the $123 million 4-day opening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” two years ago.

Like four of the previous films in the “Despicable Me” series, this fourth installment earned an A on CinemaScore, continuing Illumination’s record of earning an A- or higher on all of its films.

Meanwhile, Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” added an estimated $7.3 million on Wednesday and will cross $500 million in domestic grosses on July 4. It will be the fastest animated film ever to reach that mark, doing so after three weeks in theaters.

More to come…

