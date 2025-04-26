Megyn Kelly Shared a Red Carpet With Blake Lively – and Pulled No Punches Afterward: ‘Twisted Mean Girl’ | Video

Megyn Kelly shared a red carpet at the Time 100 Gala with Blake Lively, whom the former Fox News host has sharply criticized for her public feud with “It Ends With Us” director Justin Baldoni – and while the two apparently didn’t speak or cross paths, the podcaster had plenty to say about the actress afterwards.

Kelly wasn’t even sure she belonged at the Thursday night celebration of what Time deems the 100 most influential people, with invitees including Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Snoop Dogg. She said the “Time people” were lovely to her – even if they’re not great at picking influencers.

“I was debating whether or not to go because I don’t totally believe in these big red carpet things, and I have been to very many of them over the years,” Kelly said. “As I said on the red carpet last night, with all due respect to Time, I don’t think they really pick the most influential people.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“[Time] did nothing other than make me feel welcome and were super kind, and I appreciate that,” Kelly said. “But the nature of the gathering is just off-putting to me, whereas, when I first went in 2014 I was a little bit more starry-eyed.”

Not this time.

Kelly said it was “embarrassing to be walking around with people pretending this really is the 100 most influential people and somehow they have moved up on some imaginary power grid … Then you had people like Blake Lively, who was there with her husband Ryan Reynolds and her mother Elaine Lively. She has been in some movies and successful TV shows, but in no world is this person one of the most influential people in America.”

Kelly has repeatedly scorched Lively for her complex entanglement with Baldoni, which started out as creative differences on “It Ends With Us,” became allegations of sexual harassment and has since spiraled into a fusillade of finger-pointing over alleged smear campaigns. The feuding pair’s dueling lawsuits were consolidated and are headed to court next year.

“I knew if I went and I gave interviews on the red carpet, I was going to be honest in response to the questions,” Kelly said. “I was asked by the Daily Mail about Blake Lively, and here’s how that went … It’s very rare to have a red carpet comment along those lines. Correct? I don’t mean to be impolite, but I got it. I’m not going to lie – like I’m very outspoken about my opinion on this person on this show. Millions of people have already heard it, and in no world was I gonna stand there and try to pretend like I didn’t feel that. It just would have been a farce.”

Kelly says there was a silver lining to being confronted on her opinion of Lively, who was right there in the room:

“But I had to say it’s pretty cathartic to say how you really feel,” she said. “I don’t think what she’s doing to Justin Baldoni is in any way fair, gracious, nice or just, and so I couldn’t help looking at her the whole night like some sort of twisted, mean girl, like there’s something wrong with this person, because all the allegations that she’s launched against him have fallen apart, virtually every single one of them.”

Kelly called Lively’s ongoing feud a desperate attempt to repair her public image.

“She’s really taken a serious hit,” Kelly said. “She thought she was going to file this MeToo claim against him and get the New York Times to write about it, and she was going to be elevated as a MeToo heroine. And instead, he lawyered up, and he got a great one, Bryan Freedman, and started fighting her back on each and every claim.”

