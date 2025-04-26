Atlantic Writer Speculates Elon Musk Could Have ‘100 or More’ Children: ‘Definitely More Than 14’ | Video

Elon Musk is known to have at least 14 children, but the real number could be much higher than that, The Atlantic’s Elizabeth Bruenig told Alisyn Camerota and Dave Briggs on the “Sanity” podcast in an interview shared Friday.

“I believe he has 14 known children, but people who spoke to the Wall Street Journal for their exposé on his childbearing habits suggested the number is much higher,” she said. “I have heard people estimate [it] at 100 or more.” Bruenig is the author of the piece “The Harem of Elon Musk.”

“That would surprise me, but it’s definitely higher than 14,” Bruenig continued. “And so far, I think there are four women he’s had children with. Let’s see. Possibly five with the addition of Ashley St. Clair, but I think it’s four.”

Camerota jumped in and added that “the reason we don’t know about “all these other children and women is because he makes his baby mamas sign NDAs and he’s very lawyered up and he’s litigious and he does suit them if they speak” — and Musk pays the mothers of his children a lot of money to stay silent.

St. Clair reportedly received $15 million and a $ 100,000-a-month living stipend to keep news of the birth of the pair’s baby quiet, Bruenig added.

Later in the segment, Camerota questioned how the assumed “family values” platform of the Republican Party intersects with Musk’s fatherhood habits. “It’s also weird, Elizabeth, and obviously it’s ripe for comedy, but there’s something very dystopian, I find, about this and dark and, I mean and hypocritical, wildly hypocritically, because let’s remember that it’s Republicans who have always championed family values,” she said.

“How is this family values? He doesn’t acknowledge some of his children. And he refuses to be on the birth certificate. Of some of his children. He pays off the women. He attacks them in court. He, as you know, he’s estranged from one of his, children, Vivian. I mean, this flies in the face of anything that any sane person sees as family values.”

Bruenig explained that she believes Musk is not seeking a traditional family or partnership, but something else entirely.

“Elon Musk has tweeted many times and spoken many times about his notion that birth rate declines mean the future of human civilization is in danger,” she said, and Musk “really wants smart people to be having children.”

Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson shared their son Nevada, who died at 10 weeks old, as well as twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. The two divorced in 2008. Since then, Musk married and divorced Talulah Riley twice and then welcomed three children with Grimes: son X Æ A-12, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus.

He also has at least four children — twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. In February 2025 conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed she and Musk welcomed a son whose name was later revealed to be Romulus.

St. Clair also claimed Musk has had very little involvement with their child.