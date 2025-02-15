Conservative Influencer Ashley St. Clair Says She Recently Gave Birth to Elon Musk’s 13th Child

Conservative author and social media influencer Ashley St. Clair, who works for the Babylon Bee and wrote “Elephants Are Not Birds,” says she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child last year.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” St Clair wrote.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” she continued. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Musk has not confirmed St. Clair’s claim. If true, the baby would be his 13th with four different women. The tech CEO has five living children and one deceased child with ex-wife Justine Wilson, three with recording artist Grimes and three with Shivon Zillis.

St. Clair is on the operations team at The Babylon Bee, a conservative news satire site, a position she clarified in 2023 after it was reported she was a writer.

H1B visas have been exploited to defraud our immigration system pic.twitter.com/UeAT0mm91H — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 26, 2024

“I feel I need to clarify this because while my job is important, our writers really make The Babylon Bee what it is,” she wrote on X. “I am incredibly impressed by our writers & creative team every day, staying 10 steps ahead of reality with satire that is somehow more absurd.”