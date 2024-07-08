‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel in the Works at Disney

Disney and 20th Century Studios are in early development on a sequel to the 2006 film, “The Devil Wears Prada,” which starred Meryl Streep as a nightmare boss based on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Producer Wendy Finerman is returning to oversee the project with original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna in talks to return. The sequel will reportedly see Miranda Priestly, Streep’s character in the original film, dealing with the decline of magazine publishing.

With her magazine Runway in dire need of money, Miranda must turn for advertising dollars to Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who was consumed by stress as Miranda’s beleaguered assistant in “Devil Wears Prada,” but has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

It is currently unclear if either above actress or fellow lead Anne Hathaway will return for the sequel.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel that in turn was inspired by the author’s experiences working at Vogue under Wintour, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Recently, Streep, Hathaway and Blunt reunited onstage at the SAG Awards in February. A musical version of the film starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda with Elton John composing the score is set to open in London’s West End in October.

The project was first reported by Puck News. Representatives for Disney declined to comment.