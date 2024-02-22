“The Devil Wears Prada” stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will reunite on stage to present at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, 18 years after the iconic fashion film came out.

Abandon all prior commitments and hideous skirt conventions!

Blunt is nominated in the Female Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic. The presenters also include her “Oppenheimer” costars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

The trio of actresses starred in the 2006 film from director David Frankel and scribe Aline Brosh McKenna and will join fellow presenters Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Billie Eilish (“Swarm”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin,” “The Color Purple”), Glen Powell (“Hit Man”) and numerous others.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (“Red, White and Royal Blue) and Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso) have been named ambassadors for the 2024 awards because they “exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers” and they “actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

Additional presenters include Erika Alexander (“American Fiction”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”), Michael Cera (“Barbie”), Jessica Chastain (“Mothers’ Instinct”), SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), America Ferrera (“Barbie”), Brendan Fraser (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Taraji P. Henson (“The Color Purple”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”), Melissa McCarthy (“Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story”), Issa Rae (“American Fiction,” “Barbie”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Tracee Ellis Ross (“American Fiction”), Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”), Omar Sy (“Lupin”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans”), and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

The ceremony, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.