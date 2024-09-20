‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Adds 3 to Cast, Finds Child Dexter and Young Camilla Figg | Exclusive

“Dexter: Original Sin” is rounding out its cast, adding Eli Sherman, London Thatcher and Sarah Kinsey to the prequel series, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Eli Sherman will play Dexter as a young child, meaning the series will officially bring together three different iterations of the serial killer; Patrick Gibson is of course leading the series as a young adult Dexter, and OG Dexter Morgan Michael C. Hall is returning to lend his voiceover to the series.

Sarah Kinsey will also be playing a familiar face to “Dexter” fans, as she’ll be taking over as Camilla Figg, Miami Metro’s file clerk, and one of Harry Morgan’s closest confidantes. Figg was played by Margo Martindale in the original series.

Meanwhile, London Thatcher will be playing Nicky Spencer, the son of Captain Aaron Spencer (Patrick Dempsey).

“Dexter: Original Sin” takes place in 1991 and follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

Per the official synopsis, “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

In addition to Gibson and Slater, Molly Brown will star as Dexter’s sister Deb, played by Jennifer Carpenter in the original series. James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson also star in the series, with Sarah Michelle Gellar set as a special guest star.

“Dexter: Original Sin” premieres on Friday, December 13 for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.