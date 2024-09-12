‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Sets December Premiere With Retro First Teaser

The first of many new “Dexter” series is set to drop this winter.

“Dexter: Original Sin” will hit Paramount+ with Showtime on Dec. 13 before making its on-air debut on Dec. 15, according to a new teaser.

The show is a ’90s-set prequel that chronicles a young Dexter’s (Patrick Gibson) early days as an “avenging serial killer.” Michael C. Hall — who played the titular character in the core series — will narrate the 10-episode first season.

“I am a killer, but I wasn’t born this way,” Hall says as Dexter in the Thursday teaser. “I was made by my history, by the people around me. They say it takes a village to raise a killer.”

Here’s the official logline for the season: “Set in 1991 Miami, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Joining Gibson, Hall and Slater in the prequel series are Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson, with Sarah Michelle Geller as a special guest star.

Plus, “Original Sin” isn’t the only franchise new entry in the works. “Dexter: Resurrection” — which serves as a sequel to “Dexter: New Blood” — has also been announced. That show will have Hall back starring as the titular killer.

