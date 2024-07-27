‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Sequel Series Starring Michael C. Hall Ordered at Paramount+ With Showtime

Michael C. Hall will return to the “Dexter” franchise as the titular character in a new series this fall.

The executive producer and star surprised fans at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Friday with showrunner Clyde Phillips to announce that he would be returning in not one but two new spin-offs.

Hall will star in “Dexter: Resurrection,” set in the present day, and will also narrate the inner monologue of young Dexter in the previously announced “Dexter: Original Sin.” The prequel series is set in the 90s and stars Patrick Gibson as the burgeoning serial killer.

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO. “While ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences, as well.”

“Dexter” originally premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons, becoming a cult classic. At the end of its run on Showtime, it became the top original show on the network.

“Resurrection” will be the follow-up series to “Dexter: New Blood,” the 2021 miniseries that followed the titular character after his supposedly lethal, tragic boating accident. Since then, other spin-offs have been in the works.

Plus, several big names have already been attached to the prequel series — including Patrick Dempsey, Christian Slater and Sarah Michelle Geller.

“Dexter: Original Sin” is set to premiere in December, with “Dexter: Resurrection” launching in the summer of 2025. Until then, “Dexter” and “Dexter: New Blood” are available to stream on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.