Patrick Dempsey is returning to appointment television as a series regular on “Dexter: Original Sin,” Showtime announced Thursday.

The actor joins Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson in the “Dexter” prequel, playing Aaron Spencer, a Miami Metro Homicide Captain with a long history with the titular serial killer’s (Gibson) adoptive father Harry Morgan (Slater).

The series also stars Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt.

Dempsey’s casting marks his first fulltime American TV gig since he exited “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2021. In the time since, he appeared in the films “Disenchanted,” “Ferrari” and “Thanksgiving,” as well as the Italian television series “Devils.”

“Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances,” Paramount Global Co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ the highly anticipated origin story of the franchise.”

Set in 1991 Miami, “‘Dexter: Original Sin’ follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department,” per the official logline.

Clyde Phillips (“Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie”) serves as showrunner and executive producer with Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Other EPs include Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, with producer Robert Lloyd Lewis and directing executive producer Michael Lehmann.

“Dexter: Original Sin” follows 2021’s “Dexter: New Blood.” The original “Dexter” ran for eight seasons from 2006-2013 on Showtime. Additional spin-offs are also in development for the franchise.