‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Adds Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson and Molly Brown

The next chapter of “Dexter” has found its cast in Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson and Molly Brown. All three have been added to the prequel series, “Dexter: Original Sin,” that’s coming to Showtime.

The upcoming thriller will see Patrick Gibson (“Shadow and Bone”) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan. Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”) will play Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father as well as a homicide detective. Finally, Molly Brown (“Senior Year”) will play Dexter’s younger sister Debra Morgan. Clyde Phillips, who spearheaded the original “Dexter,” returns to showrun and executive produce this new installment.

Set 15 years before the events of the hit Showtime series, “Dexter: Original Sin” is a 10-episode thriller that will chronicle America’s favorite serial killer during his training years. The series is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter as he transitions from an average student to an above average killer. When his bloodthirsty urges get the better of him, Dexter will work with his homicide detective of a father to adopt his own personal code to help him find and kill people who deserve to be taken out of society without gaining the attention from law enforcement. Adding to the high stakes, all of this is going on as young Dexter holds onto a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Slater is best known for starring in the Golden Globe-winning critical darling, “Mr. Robot.” He’s also starred in “Dr. Death,” “Dirty John” and “Nymphomaniac” and is known for his work in the cult classic hits “True Romance” and “Heathers.” As well as starring in “Shadow and Bone,” Gibson has appeared in “The OA,” “Good Girl Jane” and “Property of the State.” As for Brown, she’s starred in “Evil,” “Billions” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Dexter: Original Sin” comes from Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. In addition to Phillips, other executive producers include Scott Reynolds, Michael C. Hall, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns with Robert Lloyd Lewis producing. Michael Lehmann will serve as directing executive producer, reuniting with Slater after their collaboration on “Heathers.” For Showtime Studios, Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif will oversee the project with production supervised by Tara Power. The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

“Dexter” first premiered in 2006 and become one of the most acclaimed shows on television during its time. In addition to securing Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, it also won a Peabody Award in 2008.

This will mark the second spinoff in the “Dexter” universe after 2021’s “Dexter: New Blood.” That series became the most-watched series in Showtime history.