Showtime will officially shutter its standalone streaming service, the network announced Thursday.

The streamer, which first launched nine years ago, will be shut down at the end of April, nearly a year after Showtime programming was integrated into the Paramount+ premium plan.

“Now that subscribers can access their favorite Showtime programs on Paramount+ by subscribing to the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime streaming service will shut down on April 30, 2024,” a notice sent to subscribers confirmed. “Current Showtime streaming subscribers will continue to have access to the Showtime streaming service until it is shut down on April 30, 2024.”

Beginning on May 1, Showtime programming will only be available to stream on Paramount+ with a Paramount+ with Showtime plan. The network’s slate currently includes “A Gentleman in Moscow,” which stars Ewan McGregor, and “The Chi,” which will soon debut its sixth season, as well as “Fellow Travelers,” “The Curse,” “The Woman in the Wall,” “Billions” and “Yellowjackets.”

“This app will shut down on 4/30/2024,” the Showtime homepage reads. “Paramount+ is the new streaming home for Showtime. Get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. Try 7 days free, then $11.99/month. Get started at Paramountplus.com.”

The news comes over six months after Showtime Sports was announced to be shut down by the end of 2024. Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza noted at the time that Paramount Global’s decision to cut the division was not “a reflection of the work we have done in recent years, nor of our long and proud history.”

The Showtime streaming service first launched in July 2015, and kickstarted its integration into Paramount+ in June 2023, with the premium Paramount+ with Showtime costing $11.99 per month, up from the previous rate of $9.99 per month. New episodes of recent Showtime series have debuted on Paramount+ a couple days before their linear Showtime debut.

The debut of the combined offering launched just months after HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, rebranded to Max following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.