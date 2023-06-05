paramount plus showtime

Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+.

Why a Paramount+ and Showtime Combo Makes Sense for Subscribers | Charts

by | June 5, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

A strong movie catalog and original series like ”Yellowjackets,“ along with a closely matched audience, should make the cable network’s library an easy sell to streaming subscribers

A wave of consolidation is hitting the streaming industry. Warner Bros. Discovery recently brought a majority of Discovery+ content together with HBO Max’s catalog on the newly christened Max service. Disney announced it would put Hulu content on a unified Disney+ streaming app later this year. And Paramount said its combination of Paramount+ and Showtime would become a reality next month.

As Showtime is set to go away as a standalone streaming option in June, we looked at the most in-demand shows and movies available on the service, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. That gave us an understanding of what content will be most valuable for enticing subscribers to sign up for the Paramount+ with Showtime tier and prove this bundle’s value to subscribers.

