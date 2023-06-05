Why a Paramount+ and Showtime Combo Makes Sense for Subscribers | Charts

A strong movie catalog and original series like ”Yellowjackets,“ along with a closely matched audience, should make the cable network’s library an easy sell to streaming subscribers
A wave of consolidation is hitting the streaming industry. Warner Bros. Discovery recently brought a majority of Discovery+ content together with HBO Max’s catalog on the newly christened Max service. Disney announced it would put Hulu content on a unified Disney+ streaming app later this year. And Paramount said its combination of Paramount+ and Showtime would become a reality next month.
As Showtime is set to go away as a standalone streaming option in June, we looked at the most in-demand shows and movies available on the service, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. That gave us an understanding of what content will be most valuable for enticing subscribers to sign up for the Paramount+ with Showtime tier and prove this bundle’s value to subscribers.
From Showtime’s movie catalog, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was by far the most in-demand in April. It had more than 50 times the average movie demand for the month, putting it far ahead of any other movie on Showtime. The film is still riding high from its awards season dominance earlier this year. In addition, other A24 films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” make up a majority of the 10 most in-demand films available on Showtime.
“Yellowjackets” is currently the most in-demand Showtime series. With almost 43 times the average series demand in April, it has a wide lead over other Showtime series. The show ended its second season Friday, capturing even more audience attention than the first season, which was a breakout success. Of the 10 most in-demand Showtime series, only “Billions” and “Yellowjackets” have upcoming seasons ordered. This points to a potential weakness of the Showtime catalog — a lack of in-demand current series.
One positive indicator for Paramount’s plans to roll these two services together is the similarity of their audiences. Original series from both Paramount+ and Showtime largely appeal to a similar audience, older and evenly split between men and women. This makes Paramount+ a natural home for Showtime as it ends its run as a standalone service. And plans to bring some Paramount+ shows to the Showtime TV network mean that these streaming originals will likely find a receptive audience in the network’s linear viewers.
Parrot Analytics
