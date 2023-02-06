Showtime Sets ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series, Multiple ‘Billions’ Spinoffs

Showtime is expanding its franchises with a “Dexter” prequel series and multiple “Billions” spinoffs in the works.

Alongside the currently titled “Dexter: Origins” series, the network announced that “Billions: Miami,” “Billions: London,” “Millions” and “Trillions” are all in the works at the network as part of an effort to build up Showtime’s franchise strategy.

“Dexter: Origins” will follow a young Dexter Morgan as he transitions into the notorious serial killer he would eventually become with Clyde Phillips attached to executive produce. Set in Miami, young Dexter will encounter the younger version of staple “Dexter” characters, while also focusing on his familial relationships.

The network also announced it is developing a new version of “Dexter: New Blood,” which centers on Dexter’s son Harrison as he reckons with his father’s sinister past, and is exploring further projects based on the “Dexter” universe, including John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer.

“The ‘Dexter’ saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for SHOWTIME, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting ‘Dexter: New Blood,'” Showtime and Paramount CEO Christ Chris McCarthy said. “The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that SHOWTIME has always done so brilliantly. Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience.”

“Dexter,” which originally premiere in 2006 starring Michael C. Hall as the titular role of Dexter, a Miami Metro police department expert with a double life as a notorious serial killer, ran for eight seasons.

“I couldn’t be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of ‘Dexter.’ It’s a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters – and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire,” Phillips said. “I’m thrilled that Chris and my friends at Showtime want me to help them grow this truly unique and amazingly successful franchise.”

Building on the universe of “Billions,” which is currently filming its seventh season, work announced that “Billions: Miami,” “Billions: London,” “Millions” and “Trillions” are in development at the network under “Billions” showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who serve as executive producers for all the projects.

“We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them,” Koppelman and Levien said in a statement. “Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We’re excited to show everyone what’s really going on down there.”