Evan Rachel Wood and Josh Gad to Star in Alex Winter’s ‘The Adults’

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld, “Thirteen,” Running with Scissors”) will star alongside Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Wedding Ringer”) and Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) in Alex Winter’s murder mystery “The Adults.” Rocket Science will begin sales at Berline’s European Film Market.

“The Adults” concerns siblings (Gad and Wood) struggling in modern-day America when they discover a dead body in their parents’ basement. It will be produced by Winter, Scott Kroopf of Many Rivers Productions, and Russell Hollander. Penned by novelist Michael M.B. Galvin, the film will be executive produced by Connie Tavel. CAA Media Finance, which is arranging financing for the film, will represent domestic sales.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Evan, Josh and Anthony on this darkly comic crime drama,” said Winter, “which takes a sly look at the challenges we all face today trying to survive in the modern world.”

Wood most recently starred as a fictionalized version of ’80s-era Madonna in Roku’s “Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.” Gad is best known for voicing Olaf in the “Frozen” series, as well as for being part of the original Broadway cast of “The Book of Mormon.”

Winter is best known for playing Ted “Theodore” Logan alongside Keanu Reeves in the three “Bill and Ted” films. He has been busy over the last decade and change directing a slew of acclaimed documentaries like “Downloaded,” “Zappa” and “The Panama Papers” concerning technology, privacy rights, and/or music history and politics. This marks his fourth fictional directorial effort after “Freaked” in 1993, “Fever” in 1999,” and “Smosh the Movie” in 2015. He will also be acting in “The Adults.”