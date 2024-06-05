‘Dexter’ Prequel Series Adds James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson

Production is now underway on “Dexter: Original Sin,” starring Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson

James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson
James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson (Credit: Getty Images)

“Dexter” prequel series, “Dexter: Original Sin,” added four new cast members, Showtime Studios announced Wednesday.

James Martinez (“Love Victor”), Christina Milian (“Falling Inn Love”), Alex Shimizu (“The Blacklist”) and Reno Wilson (“Mike & Molly”) will star in the 10-episode drama series as members of the Miami Metro Police Department.

Martinez is set to play Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective, while Milian plays Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective, and Shimizu plays Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who shares his expertise with his new intern, Dexter Morgan. Wilson will play Bobby Watt, who is described as the longtime partner and confidant of Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father.

They join previously announced cast members Christian Slater, who stars as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson, who stars as Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown, who plays Debra Morgan.

Dexter: Original Sin
Read Next
'Dexter: Original Sin' Adds Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson and Molly Brown

Production is now underway in Miami on the prequel series, which is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter’s transition from student to avenging serial killer.

The official logline is as follows: “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Martinez can also be seen in “Wolf Pack,” “House of Cards,” “One Day at a Time,” “Tell Me a Story,” “CSI,” “Unforgettable” and “Elementary” while Milian is best known for appearing in “Resort to Love,” “Step Up: High Water,” “Soundtrack” and “Bring It On.”

Shimizu’s past credits include “The Terror,” “S.W.A.T.” and “The Outcasts,” and Wilson has appeared in “Good Girls,” “Heist,” “Blind Justice,” “The Hoop Life,” “Fatal Attraction” and “Bel-Air.”

Produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, “Dexter: Original Sin” is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Michael C. Hall, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Robert Lloyd Lewis also produces, with Michael Lehmann serving as directing executive producer. 

Read Next
Showtime Sets 'Dexter' Prequel Series, Multiple 'Billions' Spinoffs

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.