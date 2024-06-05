“Dexter” prequel series, “Dexter: Original Sin,” added four new cast members, Showtime Studios announced Wednesday.

James Martinez (“Love Victor”), Christina Milian (“Falling Inn Love”), Alex Shimizu (“The Blacklist”) and Reno Wilson (“Mike & Molly”) will star in the 10-episode drama series as members of the Miami Metro Police Department.

Martinez is set to play Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective, while Milian plays Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective, and Shimizu plays Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who shares his expertise with his new intern, Dexter Morgan. Wilson will play Bobby Watt, who is described as the longtime partner and confidant of Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father.

They join previously announced cast members Christian Slater, who stars as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson, who stars as Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown, who plays Debra Morgan.

Production is now underway in Miami on the prequel series, which is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter’s transition from student to avenging serial killer.

The official logline is as follows: “When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Martinez can also be seen in “Wolf Pack,” “House of Cards,” “One Day at a Time,” “Tell Me a Story,” “CSI,” “Unforgettable” and “Elementary” while Milian is best known for appearing in “Resort to Love,” “Step Up: High Water,” “Soundtrack” and “Bring It On.”

Shimizu’s past credits include “The Terror,” “S.W.A.T.” and “The Outcasts,” and Wilson has appeared in “Good Girls,” “Heist,” “Blind Justice,” “The Hoop Life,” “Fatal Attraction” and “Bel-Air.”

Produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, “Dexter: Original Sin” is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Michael C. Hall, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Robert Lloyd Lewis also produces, with Michael Lehmann serving as directing executive producer.