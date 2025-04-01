‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ With Showtime

The “Dexter” mythology continues. “Dexter: Original Sin” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ with Showtime.

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips will return to the series. Though production dates have yet to be set, TheWrap has learned the writers’ room for these upcoming episodes will be opening soon.

This renewal is far from surprising given the popularity of Season 1. That installment was the most-streamed Showtime original the network has seen in 10 years, a boost that likely has to do with Showtime’s streaming options moving exclusively to the more robust Paramount+ in 2023. The Season 1 finale scored 2.68 million global viewers, making it the most-watched episode of the season. The series also saw over 15 million engagements across social media during Season 1.

Set in Miami in the ’90s, “Original Sin” follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as a student. But when he’s unable to contain his urge to kill any longer, his father Harry (Christian Slater) helps him develop a Code so that he’ll only kill those who deserve it. As Dexter balances this dark and dangerous side of himself, he also has to evade the prying eyes at his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

In addition to Gibson and Slater, Season 1 starred Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey. Original star Michael C. Hall also voices the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan’s head.

“Dexter: Original Sin” is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers for Season 1 included Phillips, Hall, Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. The series was also produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis, with Michael Lehmann serving as directing executive producer.