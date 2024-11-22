New York Times Veteran Dick Stevenson Named Paper’s Washington Bureau Chief

The New York Times on Friday named longtime editor Richard “Dick” Stevenson as the paper’s new Washington bureau chief. The move comes a day after the “paper of record” said Elisabeth Bumiller would step down from the role in order to focus again on writing and reporting.

Stevenson has been with The Times since 1985, and has spent the last three years as the paper’s Washington editor, a role in which he worked closely with Bumiller.

“Dick is known as a reporter’s editor, a journalist who delves deep in the nuance of the reporting and writing,” The Times said in its write-up announcing Stevenson’s new role.

During the last few years in D.C., Stevenson has “guided” the paper’s coverage of president-elect Donald Trump and “burnished his reputation as a calm and careful navigator of the most sensitive stories,” The Times added.

His last byline for the paper came in 2019, when he wrote a story titled “How We Fact-Check in an Age of Misinformation.” Trump’s “unwillingness” to be “bound by fact,” Stevenson wrote, “has pushed questions of basic veracity into the heart of reporting on government and politics.”

Stevenson has been in Washington since 1996 for The Times, serving in a variety of roles after having spent several years in Los Angeles, where he wrote about a wide range of topics like immigration and the ’92 LA riots.

Moving forward, he will be a “superb bureau chief,” Bumiller said in a statement.

She added: “He is tough, fair-minded and compassionate, with deep experience in Washington and overseas. He knows how to drive big news, run investigations, manage a growing and complex bureau and bring out the very best in reporters and editors, who will be inspired to have him as their leader.”

Stevenson’s headshot, via NYT (photo credit: Peter Stevenson)

Stevenson’s promotion comes during a week with a few notable changes in political journalism.

Washington Post senior politics editor Dan Eggen, in an email obtained by Lachlan Cartwright on Thursday, said he was “crushed” because he was being “removed” from his role at the end of the year. And The Wall Street Journal laid off Ben Pershing, the paper’s politics editor, on Thursday, according to a report from NYT.