Diplo Trips on LSD During Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s CNN New Year’s Special | Video

Diplo stunned CNN’s New Year’s Eve hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Tuesday night when he revealed he was on LSD “right now” during a live virtual interview from Los Angeles.

The DJ (aka Thomas Wesley Pentz) who hosted a New Year’s Eve show at the Avalon in Hollywood, seemed unfazed at the co-hosts responses.

“I’m so curious. What’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?” Cohen asked Diplo.

“Right now. I did some on the helicopter on the way here,” the DJ said with a smile.

A shocked Cohen shouted, “Right now?!” while Cooper — who had been doing shots of tequila all night — doubled over laughing.

Diplo trips on LSD while appearing on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.



“Oh, my God. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on,” Cohen said as Cooper was laughing so hard he started to choke.

Cohen followed up with, “You’re tripping right now?”

“Yeah,” said the DJ, explaining that he had been “micro-dosing” the hallucinogen, although he “might have macro-dosed” earlier that day.

Cohen later marveled to Cooper, “I wish I was Diplo. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.’”

Coooper noted, “We don’t recommend this at home,” while joking that his own life is “boring” compared to Diplo’s.

The buzzy New Year’s Eve countdown included partially censored jokes from Whitney Cummings about the Boy Scouts of America and “Have I Got News for You” host Roy Wood Jr. refusing to do a shot on-air since, “The last Black man to drink on this network got fired,” in reference to former CNN anchor Don Lemon.