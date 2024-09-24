Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Disclaimer’ Trailer Shows Cate Blanchett Burning Books and Running From Her Secrets

The first look at Alfonso Cuarón’s latest project has arrived. Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for “Disclaimer,” its upcoming seven-part limited series from Cuarón and starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline and Sacha Baron Cohen.

“Disclaimer” will premiere its first two episodes on Oct. 11. After that, the series will air new episodes every Friday.

Based on the book of the same name by Reneé Knight, the series revolves around acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), a woman who has built her reputation around revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. Her life thrown into chaos when she receives a novel from an unknown author that she soon realizes casts her as the main character and exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine tries to discover the author’s true identity, she must also confront her past before it destroys her life, especially when it comes to her husband Robert (Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

“All these years, you have concealed parts of yourself from the world,” Indira Varma as the narrator says in the trailer. As she talks, the trailer shows Catherine attending an elegant event in her honor. “You keep everyone in the dark to maintain a balance. And you think you have succeeded … until now.”

The trailer then cuts to presumably a younger version of Catherine in the throes of passion with a younger man. As the modern Catherine reads this scene, she rips off her glasses in shock and frustration. The trailer then cuts to Catherine attempting to burn the book in her kitchen.

“It’s about me,” she tells her husband.

“They say that destiny knocks at the door. That is not true. Destiny does not knock on any door. It crashes in without permission and grabs you mercilessly by your soul,” an unknown man played by Kevin Kline says. “She needed to feel it. She needed to suffer as I had.” Watch the full trailer above.

In addition to Blanchett, Kline and Cohen, “Disclaimer” stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

“Disclaimer” comes from Apple Studios and is co-produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón serves as executive producer for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. David Levine and the late Steve Golin also executive produce for Anonymous Content. Additional EPs include Blanchett, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales. Author Renée Knight also co-executive produces. The score comes from Finneas O’Connell with Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel serving as the directors of photography.