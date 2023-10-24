ESPN Is a Disney Crown Jewel, but Its Financials Demand ‘Drastic Pivot’ to Direct-to-Consumer | Analysis

Disney’s disclosure last week that ESPN generated $17.3 billion in revenue last year — 21% of the entertainment giant’s $82.7 billion total — showed that the sport network remains a crown jewel for the company. But ESPN’s standalone financials highlight the urgency for Disney to make an aggressive direct-to-consumer pivot for the legacy network, analysts told TheWrap.

ESPN has lost 19% of its pay-TV subscribers since 2018, and sports rights remain its biggest expense at about $9 billion in 2023, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Geetha Ranganathan said in a Friday note to clients that this cost was up more than 20% from about $7.3