The Disney-Nelson Peltz Proxy Battle, Explained

The activist investor is pushing for two board seats at the House of Mouse to try to boost transparency, focus and accountability

Disney CEO Bob Iger and activist investor Nelson Peltz (TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images)

Activist investor and Trian Fund Management founder Nelson Peltz’s proxy fight with Disney is heating up as the House of Mouse has sought reinforcements from shareholders ValueAct Capital and Blackwells Capital.

According to Disney’s latest proxy statement, Thursday marked the deadline for any shareholder who wanted a board nomination or other business considered at the company’s 2024 annual meeting, which is expected to take place in the spring.

Expect a feisty one. TheWrap broke down the corporate intrigue and its major players.

What’s a proxy fight?

A proxy fight is when shareholders join forces to try to pressure a company’s management or board of directors to make changes using rules of corporate governance.

