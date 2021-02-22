“For All Mankind” creator Ronald D. Moore is developing a suite of series inspired by Disney’s Magic Kingdom for the streaming service Disney+, TheWrap has confirmed.

The first series in development, “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers,” will center on characters and worlds from Disney’s various theme parks. In the series, which Moore will write and executive produce, those worlds all exist in another reality.

According to an individual close to the project, Moore and Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis of his Tall Ship Productions banner are working with Disney’s Imagineering Team on the series, as well as its potential spinoffs. Moore will oversee the entire franchise and its shared universe.

Reps for Disney+ and 20th declined to comment.

“Society of Explorers and Adventurers” will be the second project in development under Moore’s recently signed overall deal with 20th Television. Disney announced last year that a “Swiss Family Robinson” series was in the works from Moore and “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu.

Moore and Tall Ship Productions jumped from Sony Pictures Television to 20th last month for a new multi-year deal at the Disney-owned studio. In a statement at the time, 20th Television executive Carolyn Cassidy hailed Moore’s “passion” for Disney parks and characters.

“I grew up loving Disney movies, TV shows, and theme parks, and I still do to this day,” Moore said.

Moore currently serves as executive producer on Starz’s “Outlander” and Apple’s “For All Mankind.” He previously oversaw a franchise universe in “Battlestar Galactica” and it’s various off-shoots and prequels.