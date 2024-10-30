Disney+ Launches Top 10 Movies and Shows in App, but There’s a Catch

Viewership won’t be the “sole determining factor” for what shows up in your personal Top 10 Today

Disney+ launched its new “Top 10 Today” feature on Wednesday, which showcases popular movies and series on the streamer in ranked fashion. But there’s a catch: views are a component of the formula that determines what shows up and in what order, but it’s not the “sole determining factor.”

“Top 10 Today,” which can be found on the Disney+ homepage, provides subscribers with popular movies and television shows on the platform, and its purpose is to assist viewers with finding the next title or episode they’d like to watch. The new feature will not be available to Junior Mode profiles.

Each lineup of shows and films will differ from person to person and will be curated based on a variety of details, including the profile’s content rating, the subscription plan (Bundle subscribers will see Hulu on Disney+ titles) and location — lists will be determined by the country a person is from as title availabilities vary by specific markets.

“The Top 10 Today set takes several factors into account, including total views at the episode and movie level within a day and the growing popularity of new titles released during that time frame. Views are a component of the Top 10 Today formula but it’s not the sole determining factor,” Disney+ said in a statement.

Subscribers will notice the collection set on their home screens starting Wednesday.

