The Walt Disney Company topped Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge for the second consecutive month in May with the largest share of TV viewing among all distributors at 11.4%.

Rounding out the rest of the top five were YouTube (9.7%), NBCUniversal (9%), Paramount (8.8%) and Warner Bros. Discovery (8.1%). Netflix ranked sixth at 7.6%.

Fox posted the largest month-over-month increase in share of total TV viewing, climbing from 6.1% in April to 6.4% in May. The growth was spurred by its free ad-supported streaming service Tubi, which accounted for a platform-best 1.8% of total TV usage, and Fox News Channel, which grew 1.6%.

The Roku Channel also saw a 1.3% monthly bump in viewing, leading it to a platform-best 1.5% share of TV and a step up to 10th overall — the only company to climb in the rankings this month.

Courtesy of Nielsen

The report, which was first introduced in April as a cross-platform view of total TV consumption aggregated by parent media company, has added NBA-TV and Hogar de HGTV to Warner Bros. Discovery’s total and Twitch to Amazon’s total. While the additions wouldn’t have changed WBD or Amazon’s rankings in April, it did give each a 0.1 share point increase in May.

Nielsen’s latest report comes on the heels of its Gauge report for May, which found that total time spent watching TV fell 2.4% month over month, but was up 1.4% on an annual basis.

The drop led the majority of media companies to either remain flat from a share perspective (Paramount, Warner/Discovery, Netflix, Scripps, Weigel), or to give up 0.1 share point (Disney, Amazon, A&E, Hallmark, AMC).

Collectively, streaming reached a record high share of 38.8% of TV usage in May, roughly flat month over month but up over 8% on an annual basis, while broadcast viewing came in at 22.3% and cable viewing accounted for 28.2%.