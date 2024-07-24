Disneyland Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement With 14,000 Theme Park Workers

Disney has reached a tentative contract agreement with some 14,000 workers at its California-based theme park, averting a potential strike that the union authorized in a July 19 vote.

“We have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we showed this past week with our rally and Unfair Labor Practice vote,” UFCW324 said in a Wednesday statement.

The three-year agreement contains “significant wage increases for all cast members, seniority increases and the retention of premiums,” the union said. “We also addressed issues that will make the attendance policy work better for cast members.”

The union membership, which includes ride operators, custodial workers, resort hotel employees and more, will vote on the contract proposal next week. Further details of the deal will be shared after the vote.

“We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation,” Disneyland said in a statement to TheWrap.

The sides have been negotiating since late April, and the contract for Disneyland employees expired June 16.