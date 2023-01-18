disney-plus-star-wars-tales-jedi

"Tales of the Jedi" (Disney+)

Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | January 18, 2023 @ 5:30 PM

Crisscrossing story lines with returning ”Star Wars: The Bad Batch“ sends viewers to watch the animated anthology series

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Interestingly, Disney+’s “Tales of the Jedi” had a 5% increase in demand that pushed it back up into the rankings with 13.7 times the average series demand last week,

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries.

