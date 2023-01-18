Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Meanwhile, the Sheridan-verse’s “1923” seems to be doing wonders for Paramount+. The series rose up to third place with 24.5 times the average series demand in the U.S. this week, hot on the heels of another Sheridan show, “Tulsa King,” which took second place with 29.1 times the average series demand — a 7% spike in demand was observed after its penultimate episode debuted on Jan. 8.
As mentioned earlier, both shows have been big successes for Paramount+, and the latest spike in demand for “1923” could be linked back to the announcement that the show would be taking a break and returning again on Feb. 5, leaving fans with plenty of time to catch up with the recent episodes as they wait.
Netflix’s mega-hit series “Wednesday” seems to still be ruling audience attention as a 23% spike in demand was observed for the show this week. The increase in demand for the show came right after the platform announced that it would be renewing the show for another season. With good reason too, considering that this week it had 45.4 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week.
Disney+’s “Willow” had a 17% increase in demand last week after its finale episode debuted on Jan. 11. The show has been streaming episodes since Nov. 30, so it’s likely that we may see audience demand spike for it once again next week as viewers begin catching up to all the episodes.
Netflix’s latest series, “Kaleidoscope,” made its first appearance in the rankings this week and took sixth place with 19.9 times the average series demand. The series has been the talk of the town lately, mainly due to its unique format that allows its episodes to be watched in any order.
Tokyo MX’s “Bocchi the Rock!” had a further 5% increase in demand this week and held on to its position in seventh place for another week with 17.8 times the average series demand.
