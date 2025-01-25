DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ Rapper, Dies at 43

DJ Unk, the Atlanta-based rapper behind the hit single “Walk It Out,” died Friday, his wife Sherkita Long-Platt announced on Facebook. He was 43.

“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER,” Long-Platt wrote. No cause of death was given.

Big Oomp Records, DJ Unk’s former label, also noted his death. In a post shared on Instagram, the label wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk.’ On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever. Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.”

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years. Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed. 🕊️,” the label concluded.

DJ Unk, who was born Anthony Platt, spoke to That’s Her Magazine in 2015 about his decision to transition from rapper to DJ, something he credited to begin on the road with Swizz Beats and Yung Wun. “I don’t know if you remember the movie ‘Drumline’ with Nick Cannon [but] we had a song on there called ‘Tear it Up,’” he said. “So I got on the road with them and I saw a lot that was going on…Just being close to an artist like that [was] an opportunity for me.”

After spending a few weeks on the road, he continued, Platt realized he wanted to try DJing for real. “I didn’t have no song, no thought, no nothing…I got back home [and] I hooked up with Parlae [of Dem Franchize Boyz].” The pair worked together, and DJ Unk began walking a new path in music.

He also spearheaded ITSAGO DJs, an organization that brought together a group of approximately 50 DJs from around the United States. “So any time I come out with something new, they’re in the main spots with the crowds. I just plug them first and they get me shows and a whole chain reaction starts, just generating a pipeline,” Platt explained.

“That’s why I went on and just got my own label you know, ITSAGO,” he continued. “It means anything you do, you on point. Just go for it. I just believe in work ‘cuz I got a family. Everybody got a family. No sense in putting on for no reason.”

Anthony Platt was born on Nov. 28, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia. He formed Southern Style DJs with DJ Jelly and DJ Montay and was signed to Big Oomp in 2000. His first album, ‘Beat’n Down Yo Block’, was released in 2006 and spawned “Walk It Out.”

He is survived by his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, and their children.