Val Kilmer Honored by Michael Mann, Ron Howard, Cher for Leaving an ‘Indelible Cinematic Mark’

Val Kilmer died on Tuesday at the age of 65 due to pneumonia — and now, his peers in Hollywood are paying tribute to one of the biggest stars of the late 1980s and early ‘90s.

The late actor was well-known for his roles in films like “Top Gun,” “Batman Forever,” “Tombstone,” “Mindhunters,” “Heat,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “Willow” and “The Doors,” as well as his 2021 self-shot documentary “Val” that depicted his battle with throat cancer.

However, his friends, former co-stars and directors such as Ron Howard, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Mann, Jim Carrey and even ex-girlfriend Cher more fondly remember him as someone who left an “indelible cinematic mark” on generations of fans.

“Twixt” director Francis Ford Coppola shared on Instagram: “Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him.”

“Willow” filmmaker Ron Howard wrote on X: “I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years. As the off beat swordsman Madmartagen in ‘Willow,’ his stunning Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s ‘The Doors’ and in a chilling cameo in ‘The Missing.’ I list these titles because even my own personal creative experiences reflect his awesome range as an actor. Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val and thank you.”

Jim Carrey said in a statement: “I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances. His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life’s most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love.”

Josh Brolin wrote: “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.”

Cher shared: “VALUS. Will miss u, U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids [love] U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness.”

The official “Top Gun” X account tweeted: “Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman.”

Jennifer Tilly wrote: “A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie ‘The Doors.’ It was kind of a cattle call. They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamelas. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn and the driveway. All of a sudden, a 60s convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants. We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King.”

Debi Mazar wrote: “So sad to hear that Val Kilmer has passed. I met Val in 1984, in a dilapidated van that had a door missing. We had just attended Vincent Gallo’s wedding to a girl named Denise(?) in NYC. The van took a bunch of us to the wedding reception in Jamaica, Queens. Super fun memory of that day… Years later, I’d work with him in ‘The Doors’ & ‘Batman Forever.’ He was so talented and interesting. I know he struggled over the years with his health, and was a fighter. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he R.I.P.”

Filmmaker Michael Mann said in a statement: “While working with Val on ‘Heat’ I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.”

Kilmer is survived by his children Jack and Mercedes, who confirmed the news of his death.