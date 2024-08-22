Who’s the Surprise DNC Guest? Internet Buzzes With Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and More Theories

Everyone’s speculating about who will make an unannounced cameo as Kamala Harris headlines the convention’s final night

Taylor Swift and Beyonce
Taylor Swift performs at the "Eras" tour (L) and Beyoncé accepts a Grammy for "Renaissance" (R) (Getty Images)

The high-energy Democratic National Convention will conclude Thursday night with expected cameos from Pink, the (formerly Dixie) Chicks and celebrity host Kerry Washington. But after a surprise appearance from Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday night and online rumors that there may be an open block in the speaker schedule, speculation about whether an even bigger surprise special guest could appear has the internet buzzing. 

Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” has become the Harris-Walz campaign’s fight song and Vice President Kamala Harris’ walkout anthem. Many have speculated since shortly after Harris was nominated that the Grammy Award-winning cultural icon could step on stage at the convention center to perform and publicly endorse the vice president, perhaps either immediately before or after Harris speaks.

The convention’s house band was heard practicing Beyoncé tunes Thursday as well, as shared by Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell:

Hopeful Swifties have pleaded for a cameo from Taylor Swift, who just finished the European leg of her tour earlier this week. Swift has occasionally weighed in on politics in the past, even endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket ahead of the 2020 election. Betting markets have also pointed to Swift as being the likeliest possibility, though the woman who labeled Harris “brat,” Charli XCX, comes in second.

However, she posted a statement this week acknowledging the cancellation of her Vienna shows following serious terror threats, saying she is “not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.” Though she has reportedly made it safely home to the United States and her tour has concluded, she may remain wary of speaking out politically at this time.

Others have theorized that there could be a major Republican still to be announced as a surprise speaker Thursday night, with frequently mentioned possibilities including Sen. Mitt Romney and even former President George W. Bush. Several other Republicans have taken the stage at this year’s DNC, but the 43rd president’s appearance would be the most notable endorsement to date. Bush has been noticeably silent about his opinion on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

A performance by Pink is confirmed, and she was seen rehearsing at the United Center on Thursday afternoon. The Chicks are expected to perform the National Anthem on Thursday night. They were also spotted rehearsing at the convention center Thursday.

Among the more humorous suggestions of special guests making their way around social media: Australian viral Olympics breakdance performer Raygun and Anthony Hopkins, to troll Donald Trump repeatedly bringing up “the late, great Hannibal Lecter.”

Keep reading for more internet reactions and theories around the surprises in store for the final night of the DNC:

