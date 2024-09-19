Kathryn Hahn has put a spell on the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. The celebrated actress earned an Emmy nomination and her own earworm signature song for her MCU debut as Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision” in 2021. Now, Hahn takes center stage in her spinoff, “Agatha All Along,” which follows a powerless Agatha and a mysterious teen (Joe Locke) down the witch’s road after he breaks her out of a powerful spell.

Do You Need to Watch ‘WandaVision’ Before Agatha All Along?

Honestly, yeah, you probably should. If you try to go into this show blind, you’re gonna be pretty baffled for the entirety of the first episode. But more than that, “WandaVision” introduced the core understanding of Hahn’s character that you’re supposed to have when you start “Agatha All Along.” Heck, if you haven’t seen “WandaVision, you won’t even get the song stuck in your head every time you read the title.

Seriously, Do You Need to Watch All of It?

Well, you should. It’s a great show with exceptional performances from the whole cast. It’s still the high mark for what Marvel has achieved with their Disney+ shows. And Agatha is a core character throughout the series.

But you probably don’t need to. For most of the series, she’s mostly filling the role of the nosy neighbor in Wanda’s sitcom, so if you really don’t have the time, the final two episodes have all the information you absolutely need before “Agatha All Along.”

Or you can read this “WandaVision” recap.

Are There More “WandaVision” Characters Returning for “Agatha All Along?”

Yes. Primarily Debra Jo Rupp, who played Sharon, aka Wanda and Vision’s neighbor “Mrs. Hart,” in “WandaVision.” She’ll be joining Agatha’s coven and hitting the Witch’s Road in “Agatha All Along.”

Additionally, Emma Caulfield, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali and Amos Glick are all returning as Westview citizens.

Do You Need to Watch “Doctor Strange in the Multi-Verse of Madness” Before “Agatha All Along?”

Not really, you just need to know what happens to Wanda at the end of the movie.

Are There Any Other Movies or Shows in the MCU You Should Watch Before “Agatha All Along?”

Nope, other than the “WandaVision” connections, it’s pretty self-contained so far.