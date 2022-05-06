“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is finally here, and TheWrap recently sat down with the film’s director and cast (including, of course, the former Sorcerer Supreme himself, Benedict Cumberbatch) to discuss all things “Strange.”

Learn how Sam Raimi became involved in the project, whether Benedict Cumberbatch is eager to make more “Doctor Strange” movies and how Rachel McAdams got pulled back into the multiverse. Plus hear from the current Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong) and the MCU’s newest recruit (Xochitl Gomez). It’s a lively, spirited discussion of an equally lively, spirited Marvel Studios movie.



“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” sees Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) attempting to solve a mystery involving multiple universes, with the help of Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and a young interloper America Chavez (Gomez), who has the ability to make portals through the multiverse. As directed by Raimi, who pioneered the superhero movie with his original, Tobey Maguire-led “Spider-Man,” this “Doctor Strange” is a much darker, much scarier slice of the MCU.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is in theaters now.