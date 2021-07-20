Dolly Parton Fulfills Promise to Pose as Playboy Bunny at Age 75

American institution Dolly Parton outlived another American institution, Playboy magazine, but that’s not stopping her from re-creating her iconic cover … at 75 years old.

Parton posted a video to her Instagram on Tuesday, with a caption that read, “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝. Happy birthday my love!”

“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Parton said in the video, donning the classic Playboy bunny ears, puffball tail and corset. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday.”

“Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75?” she continued. “Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

The country legend went on to explain how her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, “always loved” her original October 1978 cover photo and how she thought a re-enactment would be the perfect birthday gift. So she hatched a plan to surprise him with a cover featuring photos of the “old, new Dolly” and of course the thrill of seeing his wife rocking the ensemble in person.

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that,” she said. “I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now, but he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope.”

The video concluded with a beaming Dolly Parton presenting the thoughtful gift to Dean in full Playboy bunny regalia.

“You think Playboy oughtta pay me for at least the photoshoot? I do,” Parton said with a laugh.

Clearly, the comment is just another example of Dolly Parton’s infectious sense of humor but Playboy could not compensate her for the promo regardless. The uber-influential men’s magazine founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 has been out of print since last March.