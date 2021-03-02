Watch as COVID Vaccine Funder Dolly Parton ‘Gets a Dose of Her Own Medicine’ (Video)

Dolly Parton just got her COVID vaccine and in a fun full circle moment, it’s also a dose of her own medicine — literally, as the country music icon helped fund the research for the Moderna vaccine with a $1 million donation last year.

Dolly’s shot was administrated at Vanderbilt Health by her friend Dr. Abumrad, and during the process she taped an encouraging PSA she clearly hopes will appeal to people who might be wary of getting their own shots. “I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it,” Parton said.

Of course, the highlight of the clip was when Dolly pitched vaccination to her fans by singing her classic song “Jolene” with the word for “vaccine” substituted in for a fun, and societally good pun. It’s as adorable as it is awesome and you can see for yourself below.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Because Dolly is, well, Dolly, everyone immediately fell in love with the video.

“Dolly Parton, you are the greatest!!” wrote Erin Brokovich, tweeting the lyrics Parton made up: “vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate…cause once you dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

“Dolly Parton sings about vaccines to the tune of ‘Jolene’ in this video, which might actually be the best Jolene cover,” declared Bloomberg White House Correspondant Justin Sink.

And others were just rightfully in love with the whole thing, which we can understand. As we enter a year of COVID life, we definitely needed some serotonin in our lives and thankfully. Dolly came to the rescue.

“From watching the Allen v Farrow documentary, it has me wondering what the appropriate age difference is in an adult romantic relationship,” joked Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel. “The answer is…whatever the difference between my age and however old Dolly Parton is.”

“Here’s Dolly Parton, getting a dose of the vaccine she helped fund, and looking great. This is statement dressing and I assume the whole site was singing I Will Always Love You,” said writer Paul Rudnick.

See more reactions below.

