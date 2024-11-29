Dolph Lundgren Hopes to Be Cancer-Free After Last ‘Dead Tumor’ Removal | Video

Dolph Lundgren announced he is about to be cancer free: The 67-year-old action star shared a video to Instagram from his hospital bed at UCLA before being wheeled in for a procedure to remove the “last dead tumor.”

“Alright, here I am [at] UCLA, about to go in and get rid of that last dead tumor — and, since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I’ll be cancer-free, so I’m looking forward to this procedure.” He explained that the procedure is a lung ablation. a minimally invasive procedure to destroy cancer cells without surgery.

He added, “It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life. It’s the only way to go. Alright, they’re coming to get me, see ya!”

In the caption, he wrote, “Health update – finally cancer free with gratefulness and excitement for a bright future. Thanks for all your support always.”

Lundgren was originally diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015, a fact he revealed in a video in May 2023 taken right after surgery to remove six tumors. At the time, he quipped, “If it dies, it dies,” a reference to one of his most famous roles, Ivan Drago in 1985’s “Rocky IV.”

However, at the time, an additional liver tumor which was “the size of a lemon,” could not be removed. He underwent systemic and targeted therapy and said that “things were shrinking by 20, 30%.”

At the time, he was also optimistic that the cancer would be eradicated. “Now I’m in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumors. Hopefully when they take these out, there is no cancer activity, and the medication that I’m taking is going to suppress everything else,” he said in a 2023 post shared by Moffitt Cancer Center.

Chuck Norris, who appeared in “The Expendables 2” with Lundgren, commented on Instagram, “Wonderful news! So happy to hear this, Dolph. God bless.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” actor Scott Adkins commented, “Health & happiness to you and your family Dolph.” He added that when they were on set for the 2021 film “Castle Falls, ” which Lundgren also directed, you never made a fuss of it, never even mentioned it but got your head down and did the work regardless of all you were dealing. You are a true warrior my friend.”

Frank Stallone also weighed in, writing, “Hang tough brother.”