Seth Meyers Was Traumatized Learning About Trump’s Palmer Penis Tangent From Stranger: ‘Was at a Pumpkin Patch With my Kids!’ | Video

Republicans may not want the media focusing on Donald Trump’s latest bizarre tangent, this time about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis, but Seth Meyers really doesn’t want to be talking about it. As the NBC host revealed, he was traumatized even just learning about it — from a perfect stranger, while he was spending time with his kids.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers dragged Trump’s entire derailment of his rally speech, which started by rehashing Palmer’s entire childhood. Calling the story “bad and long,” Meyers snarked that there are better outlets for him to do this in.

“Seriously, man, if you want a podcast, I’m sure someone will give you a podcast,” Meyers snarked. “And you can tell these stories to whoever wants to hear them, but they can also fold their laundry while they’re listening.”

Naturally, Meyers was extra weirded out by Trump marveling at the memory of Arnold Palmer’s penis size, but he was even more bothered by Republicans like Mike Johnson complaining that the moment took front and center in the discussions following the event.

“No one wants to talk about Arnold Palmer’s penis, except for Donald Trump!” Meyers raged. “I swear to God, I never thought about it once, until this weekend. And, because I have this show, for the last two days people have been saying to me, ‘I bet you’re gonna have a field day with Arnold Palmer’s penis.’ Like I have some weird kink where I like talking about famous golfers’ genitals!”

The host then admitted that he didn’t even see Trump’s speech, but rather was surprise-traumatized by it during family time.

“I was in a pumpkin patch with my kids trying to unplug from the news, some stranger walks up to me, points at me and goes, ‘Arnold Palmer’s penis,’” Meyers bellowed. “And I’m like, no context, I’m like, ‘What the f–k is going on?!’”

“My kids are looking at me for answers, I got nothing!” he continued. “I got nothing. And this is Donald Trump’s America! I’m gonna be picking up Christmas trees, a guy’s gonna come up to me be like, ‘Catfish Hunter’s got a weird nut.’ I’m like, ‘What? What’s going on!’ It’s not a party to be me when this happens, I’ll tell you that much.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.